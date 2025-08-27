Buccaneers stars receive positive injury news following NFL roster cuts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trimmed their roster down to 53 men to reach the limit in accordance with NFL rules, and are now looking forward to what is in store for the 2025 season, looking to become legit Super Bowl contenders.
Their were some shocking cuts made and some not so shocking moves.
The Buccaneers removed stars Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, making them eligible to return to practice and potentially play in Week 1 against the Falcons.
While the move was expected of the Bucs, it was reported by Adam Schefter that Godwin and Wirfs both passed their physicals, which is an even better sign for them to return to the field sooner rather than later. But will they?
Will Wirfs and Godwin Return Week 1?
While it is positive news that Wirfs and Godwin passed their physicals ahead of the season, I would still expect the Buccaneers to take things cautiously with their stars as they continue to rehab and condition themselves back up to game level.
Wirfs is coming off an arthroscopic knee surgery from an injury that caused him to miss one game last season. Godwin, on the other hand, has had a longer process in his return to the field due to his nasty ankle dislocation and likely will miss a bit more time than Wirfs to begin the season.
There is still the off-chance that either could return ahead of schedule, but if head coach Todd Bowles' statements give any indication, the team will not be rushing them back anytime soon.
Wirfs and Godwin are two staples that have helped the Bucs' offense become one of the best in the league. If the Bucs were to rush them back before they are 100% healthy, then it could do more harm than good for the outcome and goals of the season.
