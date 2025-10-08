Buccaneers starter seen in sling ahead of 49ers game
The bad news just keeps coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers every week, and there's yet another injury update for the Buccaneers on Wednesday.
The Bucs won a gritty 38-35 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a game where the defense gave up 341 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. A good reason for that is how thin Tampa Bay's secondary was, with cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jamel Dean out of action — that left cornerback Zyon McCollum as the only starting outside CB left to play.
Now, unfortunately, it looks like the Bucs could be down McCollum, too. McCollum was seen at Bucs walkthrough on Wednesday with a sling around his arm and cast, seemingly focused on his wrist/thumb area.
Zyon McCollum in a sling
In what has been a recurring theme this year, McCollum did play the entire game against the Seattle Seahawks. There is something to note, though — he was designated on the injury report with a thumb injury last week, and now, he appears to have a combination of a sling and cast on his left arm.
While this could be McCollum's thumb, it's too early to tell just what he's dealing with. Head coach Todd Bowles was asked on Monday if there were any other injuries to report, and he said there were not at the time. Bowles is set to speak after practice on Wednesday, so we'll get an update then.
If McCollum isn't able to go on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Bucs would hope that one of Benjamin Morrison or Jamel Dean is healthy to play. If that's not the case, they'll have to elevate a player from the practice squad. That player would likely be cornerback Bryce Hall, who knows the system after playing with the team last year.
The Bucs will face an equally-injured 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 in a battle of 4-1 teams. The Bucs will hope McCollum could play, but with his arm in a sling, it seems unlikely.
