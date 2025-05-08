Buccaneers starter sends message to fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are beginning to ramp back up with the calendar flipping to May. Following the NFL Draft, it's time for the next phase of the offseason as the days are counting down until training camp begins in a few months.
Earlier this week, the Buccaneers got back on the field with voluntary workouts and a promising number of players were in attendance, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Bucky Irving, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, and right tackle Luke Goedeke, among others.
During these sessions over the next three weeks, the Buccaneers will be able to do more on-field work. However, no contact is allowed and offensive and defensive units aren't allowed to compete against each other in drills.
Regardless, it's still an important period for players across Tampa Bay's roster to build chemistry and improve.
On Thursday, starting right tackle Luke Goedeke sent a short message to the fanbase, highlighting the work the Buccaneers have been putting in while sharing his excitement for the rookies joining the team in the near future.
"What's up, Krewe? Luke Goedeke here. Just wanted to let you guys know we've been grinding this offseason so far," Goedeke said. "Excited for the rookies to get here and get acclimated and get to work with us. Go Bucs!"
Goedeke has had an interesting career since being selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He initially won the starting job at left guard and started in eight games as a rookie which happened to coincide with Tom Brady's final season in the league.
Over the last two years, Goedeke has transitioned to right tackle with Tristan Wirfs making the move to the other side of the offensive line. He started in all 17 games in 2023 but was forced to miss four games last season due to a concussion.
Goedeke is expected to continue playing a big role on one of the top offensive lines in the league next fall. He's entering the final season of his four-year/$6.2 million rookie contract.
