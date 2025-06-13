Bucs star Chris Godwin named most underrated WR in NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been home for Chris Godwin ever since he entered the league in 2017.
Godwin has always been teammates with Mike Evans, so he hasn't always been the top option in the Bucs offense. However, that doesn't mean he isn't one of the best wideouts in the league.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin named Godwin the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie gets real about Baker Mayfield
Godwin named most underrated wide receiver
"Godwin has had a bunch of injury issues in his career, including a brutal season-ending ankle injury last year that cut short what looked like it was on track to be one of the best seasons of his career," Dubin wrote.
"Godwin racked up 50 catches for 576 yards and five scores in just seven games in 2024, which works out to a full-season pace of 121-1399-12. He remains one of the most effective slot receivers in the NFL, but he also provides much more than what you imagine a typical slot man does."
Godwin suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 last year, resulting in a campaign where he logged just 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns. It was Godwin's worst statistical showing since his rookie season.
Since his rookie year, Godwin has four seasons of over 1,000 yards, which is impressive as a secondary target.
In 2025, Godwin will look to get back to where he was before his injury in hopes of helping the Bucs get back to the playoffs for a sixth straight season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick getting national buzz for 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
• NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs
• Baker Mayfield shares inside story on Buccaneers' OC transition