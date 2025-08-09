Buccaneers vs. Titans preseason game: 5 defensive players to watch
Football is back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they kick off their preseason in an under-the-lights matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.
The buzz is high around the Bucs as they enter the 2025 season. General manager Jason Licht and his staff have done a tremendous job of building a team filled with veteran star power and up-and-coming talent that has the Buccaneers firmly in the mix as serious contenders.
After two weeks of camp practicing against themselves, the team had their first opportunity to test themselves against someone else on Thursday in a chippy but productive session with the Titans. Coaches tend to glean more from the joint sessions, especially when they occur early on in camp, as most teams don't play their starters in the first week of preseason football. The Bucs will be one of those teams, as head coach Todd Bowles made it clear we won't be seeing many (if any) of the starters on Saturday.
On defense, that means we'll have to wait to see Haason Reddick, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr., among others. It's unlikely rookie corner Benjamin Morrison will play this week after tweaking his hamstring in practice and fringe starters like Christian Izien and Logan Hall might not see any snaps either as well. However, there are plenty of depth battles that need sorting out and will gain clarity after Saturday's game. The Bucs attacked the depth of this team in the offseason, and now it's time to see the payoff.
NCB Jacob Parrish
The favorite in the clubhouse to start at nickel corner, the rookie defensive back came in to offseason work and immediately made his mark on the position. Additionally, the Buccaneers also love his versatility to play outside if needed as well. Armed with 4.3 speed, physicality and tremendous ball skills, Parrish has flown around on the practice field wreaking havoc for quarterbacks. How he plays under the lights, against starting competition, is the next big test for Parrish as he tries to secure a starting job.
OLB Chris Braswell
The Buccaneers have said all the right things about Braswell’s development this offseason, and through two weeks of training camp, it’s shown. The second year edge rusher has been all over the backfield at practices with a better understanding of the playbook and what his job is. The power rusher has a big opportunity in front of him this season to be the first off the bench in the outside linebacker rotation but will need to carry his strong performances at practice into the game setting against the Titans. Braswell should get plenty of snaps with starters held out to make his presence felt Saturday night.
DB J.J. Roberts
The undrafted rookie has been making plays all summer long and has grabbed quite the attention. Roberts has been getting reps as the second-string nickel cornerback but is also being cross-trained at both safety spots. He was excellent during joint practices with the Titans, and now it’s time for him to take what he’s learned and deliver on the field. With his versatility, speed, and ball skills, Roberts has a chance to secure his roster spot with a competitive preseason.
DL Elijah Roberts
The other Roberts, Elijah, has a real chance to earn a rotational role on the defensive line with a productive summer. He hasn’t been as flashy as some of the other Buccaneers draft picks, but he's shown growth from the spring to the fall and has the tools to be an explosive sub-rusher. The Bucs have a very deep defensive line room, and while his draft status likely secures him spot, he needs to show he can be disruptive throughout the preseason to earn a game day role.
CB Bryce Hall
Hall is such a great story. A dislocated ankle ended his season early in Week 1 last year, but the team re-signed him this offseason. So far, he’s been one of the stars of camp at the corner position. He’s been sticking with his coverage and has come down with several interceptions. The Bucs sorely missed veteran depth in the corner room last year and are hoping Hall can provide that this season. He’ll get his first game rep since the devastating injury last season and it will come against some of the Titans' starters.
