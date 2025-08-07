Buccaneers, Titans involved in massive training camp fight
Things got chippy at practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans.
Ahead of their preseason contest on Saturday, the two teams participated in one last joint practice where things heated up between Tampa's offense and Tennessee's defense.
First, Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons got into it in a rep against Bucs offensive lineman Cody Mauch, who brought the Pro Bowler to the ground. The interaction brought a lot of attention to the crowd and the two sides got into it a little after the play.
Nearly an hour later, the two sides were fighting once more with running back Bucky Irving getting in the middle of things.
"Both teams clear sidelines for brawl between Buccaneers and Titans," BucsGameday publisher Logan Robinson tweeted.
"First team offense for Bucs and Titans defensive line got chippy. Bucky Irving was slung to the ground and the entire Bucs sideline sent it to the field. Even Tristan Wirfs came onto the field with his crutches."
Bucs training camp fight sparks competition
It's typical to see teams fight during joint practices in training camp. The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts got into a fight earlier this week, while New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had to break up a fight between his team and the Washington Commanders.
Two competitive teams are fighting to prove something to themselves and other scouting departments, so it's a big day for players, especially those who are fighting for a roster spot.
As long as nobody gets injured, fights like these should continue to take place as it amps up the intensity for training camp and the rest of the season.
In the meantime, the Bucs will take on the Titans in their preseason opener on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
Fans can watch the game locally on WFLA or it can be streamed on the team's website and app.
