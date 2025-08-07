Why Baker Mayfield says this one group is going to shock everyone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers relied heavily on the offensive side of the ball last season as their defense struggled at times throughout the season, with much of that having to do with injury problems.
The expectation in 2025 is that Todd Bowles has turned things around on his defense, and when talking with Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show, quarterback Baker Mayfield gave a strong take on what he expects from the other side of the ball this upcoming season.
"No, I don't. I think defensively, people are going to be shocked. I think people expect our offense to be extremely good, and that's a fair expectation," said Mayfield. "But our defense, I think, is going to be leading the charge for us and setting the tone from the get-go. They make it really challenging during practice."
Time for the Defense to Step Up
Mayfield doesn't believe there should be a question mark surrounding the Bucs defense.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM Jason Licht gives update on Tristan Wirfs' status
Many have pointed towards the defense as being the thing holding the Buccaneers back from being a true contender in the NFL, and they aren't wrong. However, there seems to be confidence from the team that they have done enough to improve on that side of the ball to turn things around.
Super Bowl champions usually have one of the better defenses in the league. A team is only as strong as its weakest link, and the Bucs defense will have to turn things around if it wants to be taken seriously.
The Bucs last won a Super Bowl in 2020, and while they had the greatest quarterback of all time leading the charge on offense in Tom Brady, it was the defense that showed up when it mattered most.
Bowles and his defense are looking to return to those days, emphasizing turning the ball over — an area they were almost dead last in the NFL a season ago.
If the Buccaneers defense can remain healthy and even be a bit better in areas such as turnovers, linebacker coverage, and production from the edge position, then we could be looking at an extremely well-balanced team that has the makings of a true contender for the Lombardi Trophy.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin may not be ready for Week 1
• How Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield just got impacted by new NFL rule
• Buccaneers rookie compared to recent Hall of Fame inductee
• Why the Buccaneers just signed a veteran Pro Bowl quarterback