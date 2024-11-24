Bucky Irving TD Extends Buccaneers' First Half Lead vs. New York Giants
Just halfway through the second quarter of their matchup against the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already scored two touchdowns as well as a chip shot Chase McLaughlin field goal to give them an early 17-0 lead.
Liam Coen's offense is absolutely humming early at MetLife Stadium, and the team's latest score came from standout rookie running back, Bucky Irving. The 6-yard TD scamper by the elusive back out of Oregon gives him 5 on the season, which leads all NFL rookies.
READ MORE: Bucs Strike First With Impressive Opening TD Drive vs. Giants
Irving's role has increased as the season has moved along, and it's obvious the Bucs are making a concerted effort to involve him in all facets of the offense.
It's been an impressive rookie season for Irving, and chances are his opportunities will only continue to expand if he maintains this level of production.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Giants
• NFL Insider Links 8x Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Bill Belichick to Buccaneers
• Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week
• Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft