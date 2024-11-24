Bucs Strike First With Impressive Opening TD Drive vs. Giants
Coming off an extended break, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they needed to come out of the bye week on a mission. That's exactly what happened when Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense took the ball for their first drive of the game vs. the New York Giants on Sunday.
With Mike Evans back in the lineup, Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen was surely looking forward to having a legitimate receiving weapon back in the fold to keep the defense honest.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 12 Giants Matchup
The opening drive though didn't involve force-feeding Evans targets. Instead, Baker Mayfield involved a variety of receivers as he worked his way down the field in methodical fashion, while mixing the run with the pass very efficiently.
Jalen McMillan, Sterling Sheppard, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving all made positive plays on the 14-play drive which drained almost 8 and a half minutes off the clock. The drive ended with Sean Tucker punching it in behind Vita Vea (yes that Vita Vea) for a 1-yard score.
The opening drive touchdown was the fourth of the season for the Bucs, which is a massive improvement from last season, where the team struggled mightily when it came to scoring touchdowns early in the game.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Giants
• NFL Insider Links 8x Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Bill Belichick to Buccaneers
• Buccaneers Defense Still Among League's Worst After Bye Week
• Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft