Bucs All-Pro speaks on new Tampa Bay DB Shilo Sanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been getting back to work at OTAs, and it's allowed the team's rookies to acclimate to the weather, get in NFL shape and learn the game plan as mandatory minicamp and training camp approach. There's been one rookie, however, who's gotten some buzz, and that's former Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders.
Shilo, the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Shedeur Sanders, has a lot of eyes on him due to his famous family and his strong social media presence. But that doesn't mean the UDFA isn't taking things seriously, and if you can believe anyone about it, you can believe Bucs All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Winfield Jr., looking to get back on track this year after a series of injuries last year, was asked about Shilo after Day 4 of OTAs. He had a lot of good things to say, making sure to mention his hard work and willingness to learn in Tampa Bay.
"He plays hard, he works hard," Winfield Jr. said. "He really wants to learn and improve his game, so that's something that you really admire from someone coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game."
Winfield Jr. knows a thing or two about having a dad who played in the league, too. His father, Antoine WInfield Sr., was an NFL cornerback for 14 years and a Second Team All-Pro himself. Winfield Jr. mentioned that he understood the pressure that comes with that like Shilo does, but that Shilo has been working hard regardless.
"I'm sure he understands. I'm sure he grew up with it, same as myself," Winfield Jr. said. "He's a great kid — he works tremendously hard and I can't say enough about him."
Shilo will have more chances to prove himself at Mandatory Minicamp, Training Camp and during the preseason, while Winfield Jr. will hope to have his bounce-back year in 2025.
