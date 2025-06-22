Bucs may lock down key defender before camp opens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum is entering his fourth season in the league, which means it's also the final year of his rookie contract.
The fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State has gotten better every season in his career with the Bucs, and he could be on the prowl for a new deal.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named McCollum as the player with the most important upcoming contract extension.
READ MORE: Ronde Barber names who he'd like to see next in Buccaneers Ring of Honor
McCollum needs a contract extension
"Last year, McCollum emerged as the Buccaneers' best cornerback, logging a team-leading 17 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing an 86.9 passer rating," Moton wrote.
"Jamel Dean hasn't elevated his play after signing an extension in 2023, and Tampa Bay drafted two cornerbacks in the second and third rounds. McCollum is a known commodity and the stabilizing player in the Buccaneers' cornerback room. Entering a contract year, he has earned a pay raise."
The Bucs drafted two cornerbacks in Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison, which could affect whether or not McCollum gets an extension.
The team could also get cold feet after Dean's extension two years ago, and the Bucs may not want to extend another veteran cornerback.
The Bucs could agree to a one-year or two-year extension, which doesn't keep them on the hook for too long, but it gives them the ability to keep him beyond the season without letting him walk in free agency next spring.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder