Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Eagles

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to bounce back this week after being embarrassed at home by the Denver Broncos, and they did so convincingly by beating their NFC foe the Philadelphia Eagles 33-16.
Both sides of the ball needed to come out and prove that last week was just a fluke as they geared up for the Eagles and they did just that. The offense started quickly, putting up 24 points before the half and the defense played an all-around solid game with the defensive line shining with six total sacks on the day split between Lavonte David, Anthony Nelson, Vita Vea, Logan Hall and Yaya Diaby.
The defensive backfield didn't need to do much with the Eagles, missing two All-Pro wide receivers, but it was the impact of linebacker Lavonte David towards the end of the game that defined the Bucs' defensive prowess on the day.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell (80) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.4
2. CB Jamel Dean
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 86.1
3. DT William Gholston
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) celebrates with defensive end William Gholston (92) as they walk off the field after defeating the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 77.9
5. CB Tykee Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) looks on during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 75.7
Lowest Graded:
1. LB SirVocea Dennis
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 36.1
2. OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61), left and Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill (63), right, block Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (95) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 41.7
4. SS Jordan Whitehead
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 46.4
5. FS Christian Izien
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) runs after intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.0
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole