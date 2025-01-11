BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Commanders Wild Card Round
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South four times in a row and now get the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in a rematch of the 2024 opening game. The Buccaneers and Commanders both posses elite offenses that have carried them to this point of the season with defenses that are suseptible to allowing up points to opposing offenses.
The Commanders have shocked the entire NFL world with how quickly they have been able to turn things around under Dan Quinn, Kliff Kingsbury, and Jayden Daniels and are looking for their first playoff win in almost twenty years. The Buccaneers are no stranger to the playoff scene, reaching the postseason for the fifth straight time in 2024 and will look to continue their strong performances in this one.
There are plenty of matchups to watch in this one, but there are sure to be extra eyes on what is happening between Mike Evans and his longtime rival Marshon Lattimore. Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday see the Wild Card round playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
What a run it has been for the Washington Commanders in 2024. After gutting pretty much the entire organization this offseason the new-look Commanders have reached heights that haven't been seen in quite some time and now have a chance to record their first playoff win in nearly 20 years when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the postseason.
The Commanders have been fueled by one of the best offenses in the league led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Washington's offense will cause problems for the Bucs' defense, however, it could be less worrisome as the Buccaneers get healthy in the secondary.
The Commanders' defense is eerily similar to that of the Buccaneers as both have had struggles at stopping opposing offenses. While they have a veteran presence at linebacker and along the front line, the Commanders' secondary has been where most of their issues have been found.
The Buccaneers have just too much going for them in this one for me to see them dropping a home playoff game to a rookie quarterback making his playoff debut. The Commanders will keep it tight, but I think Todd Bowles' defense finally finds a semblance of its old self.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-7
Buccaneers 28, Commanders 24
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be favored in this matchup — their run offense should shred Washington, their run defense will make the Commanders one dimensional and they're playing at home.
But this Buccaneers defense is very poor against the pass and will struggle against containing Jayden Daniels, and I can't help but shake the feeling that the team inexplicably comes out flat at the worst of times. A slow start like we've seen multiple times this year will do Tampa Bay in, and it usually happens in big games such as these. It should be a shootout, but I'm taking Commanders in a close one to end Tampa Bay's season.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-7
Commanders 31, Buccaneers 28
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC South champions yet again and will host a playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. Their opponents will be their week one adversary the Washington Commanders. These two teams are pretty evenly matched. Both possess top-five offenses and have dynamic quarterbacks. Both defenses have played well late into games and have their deficiencies each other will attack.
The difference maker in this game might just come down to experience. And while the Commanders have battle-tested playoff veterans on their team, this will be the first go-around for rookie Jayden Daniels. Meanwhile, this is no longer a strange place for the Buccaneers. They have been to the playoffs in the last five years and those are what it takes to dance and move onto the ultimate goal. The books are finally starting to get a little healthier and that help on both sides of the ball should propel them to a win and a trip to the divisional round.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-7
Buccaneers 27, Commanders 24
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Washington Commanders have had a tremendous season. Jayden Daniels is the real deal, and his poise, maturity, and athletic gifts have helped turn the Commanders' offense into a dangerous group.
The defense doesn't instill fear in opponents the same way though, and I think Todd Bowles should send Sean McVay some expensive hair product to thank him for resting his starters in Week 18, ultimately giving the Bucs the three-seed and setting up this matchup with Washington, which I believe is an advantageous one for Tampa Bay.
Under Liam Coen, the Bucs rank top five in both passing and rushing offense, and Baker Mayfield finally looks like the player people expected him to be when he was drafted first overall back in 2018. If you ask me, Dan Quinn's Commanders simply don't have the horses to keep up with the Bucs' firepower on offense, specifically Bucky Irving and the much-improved run game.
With some key players expected to be back on defense - most notably Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jamel Dean - Tampa Bay's secondary should be able to hold up better on the back end than what we've seen in recent weeks.
Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, and the Commanders will still put up points in the game, but not enough.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-5
Buccaneers 31, Commanders 28
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be hosting the Washington Commanders for a Week 1 rematch in the playoffs, but the game won’t be as easy this time around. Todd Bowles’ defense won’t do enough, limiting the offenses’ margin for error in the clash.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 12-3 (Excludes Ravens game)
Commanders 35, Buccaneers 31
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders aren't the same team they were when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat them going away in Week 1 of the regular season. Then again, neither are the Buccaneers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been 'putting on the cape' so to speak a lot more lately and I expect that he'll do it sooner in this game than he usually does–saving most of his heroics for the second half. If he's successful, which he likely will be, it's going to put a lot of strain on the Tampa Bay defense and leave them vulnerable in other areas. However, the Bucs' offense is going to go blow-for-blow, and rookie running back Bucky Irving is my star of the game prediction if the home team gets the win. If Washington contains Irving enough, it will get the upset.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 13-3
Commanders 31, Buccaneers 27
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
It’s finally time for playoff football and there probably won’t be many games as fun to watch as the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders. A lot has changed about these two teams since the first game of the regular season, namely the rise of rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. On the other side, Baker Mayfield is locked in and playing his best football at the perfect time.
I expect this to be a back-and-forth battle. Despite the Buccaneers already having a win over the Commanders, they can’t afford to lose focus for a single series. Washington has made a living off of comeback victories and the franchise would love to get a road win to prove their ascension under Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn.
In the end, I think the Buccaneers pull this one out but it’s not going to be easy.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 12-4
Buccaneers 24, Commanders 21
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
