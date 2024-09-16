Bucs' NFC South Rivals Bench Former No. 1 Pick
It'll be a bit before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers — first in Week 13 and then again in Week 17 — but when they do, they might look a bit different than Todd Bowles and his squad were expecting.
The Panthers got some hope when they drafted quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he had a rough rookie season, throwing for just 2,877 yards, 11 TD and 10 INT. The Panthers went just 2-15 in that year, and this year was a great chance for Young to improve on that rookie year.
Except he hasn't looked better — in fact, he's looked worse. And now, the Panthers are making a change.
Young has thrown for just 245 yards and three interceptions in two games with a paltry 55.4% completion percentage, and now, he's been benched. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are going with quarterback Andy Dalton beginning this week with their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Buccaneers defeated Young in both attempts last year, with the final game of the season in 2023 sending the Buccaneers to the playoffs. The Bucs don't have much more history against Andy Dalton, though — they've played him three times in his career and he's 3-1 against them, throwing for 685 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The last time the Buccaneers played Dalton was in 2022, when he served as New Orleans' quarterback when the Saints came to Tampa Bay for a primetime game against Tom Brady. The Bucs won that game on a last-second comeback drive on a Rachaad White touchdown.
Now, Tampa Bay will once again (likely) face off against Dalton in NFC South battles. And while Dalton will very likely play better than Young has, doing anything with this Panthers roster is still a tough task.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Star Receives Hopeful Injury Prognosis
• Baker Mayfield Goes Viral During Lions Game
• Baker Mayfield's Stunning TD Run Gives Bucs Lead Over Lions
• Zyon McCollum Grabs First NFL Interception Picking Off Jared Goff