Bucs HC Todd Bowles Gives Update on Injured Star
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an injury scare when defensive tackle Vita Vea went down with a knee injury, but it was quickly revealed that it was an MCL sprain, which should only take a few weeks to heal. But now, it looks like Vea might come back even quicker than that.
Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Monday after Tampa Bay's big upset win over the Detroit Lions, and he gave an injury update for Vita Vea. It was a somewhat shocking one — he mentioned that Vea has a grade 2 MCL sprain and wouldn't even rule him out for this Sunday against the Broncos, saying he's day-to-day.
READ MORE: Bucs Star Receives Hopeful Injury Prognosis
According to South Island Orthopedics in New York, a grade 2 MCL sprain takes about four to six weeks to recover fully. The NFL has some of the best doctors that money can buy, but even so, this seems like a very hopeful estimate for Vea. It's likely that he misses time — additionally, the Buccaneers are playing the Denver Broncos at home in Week 3, and while every game in the NFL should be taken seriously, the Broncos look rough so far in their 0-2 start to the year.
The Bucs were able to get it done without him in Detroit for the latter half of the game, though, and while not ideal, they'll have to do it again. They'll lean on players like Greg Gaines, who will likely take Vea's spot as the starting nose tackle, and the team will hope that DT Calijah Kancey will get healthy soon.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield Goes Viral During Lions Game
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Praise to Bucs' Roster
• Tom Brady Tried to Get Julian Edelman to the Bucs
• Injured Bucs Starter Takes Big Step in Practice to Play vs. Lions