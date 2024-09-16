Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Lions

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers headed to Detroit to take on the Lions in a rematch of last year's NFC divisional-round playoff game that saw the Lions knock the Bucs out of the playoffs. The Bucs came into the game looking for revenge, and despite not putting up the best offensive showing, they were able to come away with a hard-fought 20-16 victory in Ford Field.
The Buccaneers were without their starting right tackle Luke Goedeke in this one, which allowed Aidan Hutchinson to have a day with 4.5 sacks. Baker Mayfield didn't necessarily struggle on the day, but he only managed 185 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception on the day.
The running game also didn't live up to what we saw in Week 1 against the Commanders, as the running back room was held to under 70 yards on the ground. One bright spot that carried over from Week 1 is the involvement of WR Chris Godwin, who caught seven passes for 117 yards and a score on Sunday.
Here are the highest and lowest-graded Buccaneers offensive players from their win over the Detroit Lions to start the season 2-0.
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.0
2. WR Mike Evans
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gets tackled after making a catch by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 64.1
3. RG Cody Mauch
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 63.4
4. LT Tristan Wirfs
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 62.8
5. C Graham Barton
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) hikes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.3
2. RB Bucky Irving
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.0
3. RB Rachaad White
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.8
4. TE Payne Durham
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.0
5. WR Jalen McMillan
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) warms up before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.4
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole