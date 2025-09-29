Cameras catch Eagles coach taking shots at Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season in a 31-25 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.
During the heated matchup, cameras caught Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chirping at Baker Mayfield as the quarterback jogged back to the Buccaneers’ huddle.
Known for his fiery sideline antics, Sirianni’s outburst added drama to a game where Tampa Bay showed plenty of fight but ultimately couldn’t close the gap.
Sirianni’s sideline antics steal the spotlight
Nick Sirianni has earned a reputation across the league for his fiery sideline behavior, often barking at players, coaches and even fans. On Sunday, Baker Mayfield was the latest target. As Mayfield walked back toward the huddle, Sirianni was seen yelling in his direction, clearly trying to rattle the Bucs’ veteran leader.
Sirianni commented on the incident during his post-game interview in Tampa.
"Baker [Mayfield] and I go back to when we practiced against them when we were in Indy, when
he was at Cleveland. His quarterback coach, Ryan Lindley, who was there then as his
quarterback coach, played for me when I was a quarterback coach, so I got to know Baker," he said.
"I [have] a lot of respect for him. I think he is a really competitive dude. Just talking a little bit back
and forth right there because we know each other. Like I said to him, besides our guys, [he is] one of my favorite guys to watch in the NFL."
Mayfield didn’t bite. Instead, he kept his composure and got his team ready for the next drive. Still, the exchange became one of the game’s memorable moments. For Tampa Bay, though, the focus remained on football — and the tough challenge of climbing out of a big hole.
Mayfield has been on point for the Buccaneers this season, entering Sunday's game completing 61.6% of his passes with 615 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He looked a bit more rattled against the Eagles than he had all season.
Mayfield scored two touchdowns and passed for 289 yards, but also threw his first interception of the season, completed just 55% of his passes and was sacked twice.
Bucs’ rally comes up just short
The Buccaneers faced their largest deficit of the season, falling behind by 21 points in the second quarter. Philadelphia’s defense stifled Tampa Bay early, while the Eagles' offense capitalized in the red zone to build what looked like an insurmountable lead.
But Tampa Bay didn’t quit. Explosive touchdowns from rookie Emeka Egbuka and running back Bucky Irving sparked life into the offense. Chase McLaughlin also drilled a franchise-record 65-yard field goal to keep the Bucs within striking distance. By the fourth quarter, the Bucs cut the deficit to just eight points, bringing the crowd at Raymond James Stadium to its feet.
Unfortunately, the final drive stalled, and the comeback effort fell short. The loss drops Tampa Bay to 3-1, ending their undefeated start, but the resilience shown against one of the NFL’s best teams proves this group won’t back down from anyone.
READ MORE: Buccaneers or Eagles? What experts are saying about the Week 4 clash
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• How Buccaneers are preparing for stretch without Mike Evans
• Why Buccaneers' massive new lineman won't play vs. Eagles to stop tush push
• Buccaneers offensive player breaks leg in Jets game ending 2025 season