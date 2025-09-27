Buccaneers or Eagles? What experts are saying about the Week 4 clash
The 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to keep their undefeated start alive when they host the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 pm.
Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia in Week 4 last season, rolling to a 33-16 victory, but the Eagles have won 19 of 20 games since then and are coming off a comeback win against the Rams.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have dealt with a wave of injuries but continue to find ways to pull out close wins. Oddsmakers have the Eagles as slight favorites (-3.5), and the national experts are weighing in.
NFL.com: Eagles edge Buccaneers
“It pained me to do so — typically, I’ll make as many mental leaps as necessary to pick Baker Mayfield. But the absence of multiple load-bearing members of his supporting cast is tough. Beating Vic Fangio, Jalen Carter, and the Eagles’ defense without Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, and Mike Evans would be asking a lot. Mayfield has worked magic so far, but I’m siding with Philly this time.”
CBS Sports: Buccaneers win close one
“This is a battle of unbeatens, although the Bucs are banged up. They’ll be without receiver Mike Evans and others. The Eagles impressed in their comeback over the Rams, but the Bucs have had three comebacks of their own. They’ll get another here as Baker Mayfield leads a late drive.”
ESPN: 7-4 Eagles over Buccaneers
Eleven analysts made picks, and the majority leaned toward the defending champs. Seven went with Philadelphia, while four saw Mayfield and Tampa Bay pulling another upset at home.
USA Today: 4-2 Eagles
Four of six analysts sided with Philadelphia to cover the -3.5 spread.
Bleacher Report: 4-2 Eagles
Four of six analysts went with Philly to cover.
"On paper, this should be an easy Eagles win. The Buccaneers are injury-riddled, and the way in which they're winning games isn't sustainable. However, Todd Bowles knows how to disrupt Jalen Hurts, and Philly has been vulnerable to the run. I'll take the home team and the points. "
Pro Football Talk: Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms both agree on this contest taking Philly over the Bucs.
Sporting News: Eagles in a close one
“The Bucs will be a hot pick here, but Jalen Hurts’ efficient attack will test them. Tampa’s defense hasn’t allowed 100 rushing yards yet this season, and Baker might get another chance late. But Philly makes just enough plays.”
Sports Illustrated: 5-2 Eagles over Buccaneers
The national panel leaned toward the Eagles, though a couple of analysts stuck with Tampa Bay’s track record of pulling off close wins.
