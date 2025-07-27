Chargers star dethrones Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs as NFL's highest-paid lineman

Highest paid OL in the NFL on a per-year basis:



🏈Rashawn Slater: $28.5M

🏈Tristan Wirfs: $28.12M

🏈Penei Sewell: $28M

🏈Trent Williams: $27.55M

🏈Christian Darrisaw: $26M https://t.co/5S8Vtg1lLw