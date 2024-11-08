Christian McCaffrey to Make 49ers Season Debut vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers will be getting a big boost this Sunday when they travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1pm.
McCaffrey is a player the Bucs are very familiar with, as the dynamic running back spent his first six seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted 8th overall back in 2017. Despite his prolific production in Carolina, McCaffrey had his fair share of injuries during that time and played in just 10 games across of the 2020-2021 seasons.
Since being traded to the 49ers part way through the 2022 campaign, McCaffrey clearly established himself as the feature weapon within Kyle Shanahan's offensive that was already flush with talent. The fact that McCaffrey had managed to stay healthy since joining the 49ers only added to his immense value to the team.
Because of McCaffrey's talent and recent surge of durability, it was a major let down for the 49er faithful when McCaffrey was put on the injured reserve due to achilles tendinitis a matter of days before the 2023/24 season kicked off back in September.
Even without CMC though, San Francisco has maintained one of the NFL's best offenses, ranking top 5 in both rushing and passing. During McCaffrey's absence, Jordan Mason established himself as a punishing runner capable of functioning as the lead back within Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme.
Now, just days before the 49ers are set to play the Buccaneers, it's been announced that Christian McCaffrey is healthy and eager to take the field with his teammates for Week 10.
The Bucs will surely be hoping that it takes McCaffrey a few games to get back to full speed, because his addition to the lineup adds an entirely new dynamic to a 49ers offense that is already lethal.
