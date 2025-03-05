Buccaneers linked with 49ers linebacker as free agency looms
Linebacker will be one of Tampa Bay's biggest needs in free agency. There are a few different ways they could go to address that, and they could end up targeting a talented 49ers linebacker once March 12 rolls around.
CBS Sports recently went over a free agency mock draft with every team mentioned, and for the Buccaneers, writer Cody Benjamin selected Dre Greenlaw as a potential pickup for the Buccaneers. Greenlaw is set to hit free agency after combating a torn Achilles he suffered in 2023.
Here's what Benjamin had to say about Greenlaw's fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
"Even if longtime leader Lavonte David returns, he'll be 35 in 2025. Greenlaw could be a tenacious successor at the heart of Todd Bowles' defense after a strong 49ers run."
Greenlaw didn't play much in 2024, as the 49ers shut him down after he came back for just two games. His 2023 was quite good, though, as he netted 120 solo tackles over the course of the year. The Buccaneers could use production like that, as Lavonte David is currently mulling retirement and linebacker K.J. Britt probably won't be around in Tampa Bay next year.
Getting someone like Greenlaw could open up options for Tampa Bay in the NFL Draft and give head coach Todd Bowles a playmaker on defense. No one knows exactly what the Bucs are planning when March 12 rolls around, but Greenlaw will be there to sign if they like the fit.
