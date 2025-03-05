Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers linked with 49ers linebacker as free agency looms

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go after a San Francisco 49ers linebacker?

River Wells

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Linebacker will be one of Tampa Bay's biggest needs in free agency. There are a few different ways they could go to address that, and they could end up targeting a talented 49ers linebacker once March 12 rolls around.

CBS Sports recently went over a free agency mock draft with every team mentioned, and for the Buccaneers, writer Cody Benjamin selected Dre Greenlaw as a potential pickup for the Buccaneers. Greenlaw is set to hit free agency after combating a torn Achilles he suffered in 2023.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw celebrates his interception.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw celebrates his interception. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's what Benjamin had to say about Greenlaw's fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"Even if longtime leader Lavonte David returns, he'll be 35 in 2025. Greenlaw could be a tenacious successor at the heart of Todd Bowles' defense after a strong 49ers run."

Greenlaw didn't play much in 2024, as the 49ers shut him down after he came back for just two games. His 2023 was quite good, though, as he netted 120 solo tackles over the course of the year. The Buccaneers could use production like that, as Lavonte David is currently mulling retirement and linebacker K.J. Britt probably won't be around in Tampa Bay next year.

Getting someone like Greenlaw could open up options for Tampa Bay in the NFL Draft and give head coach Todd Bowles a playmaker on defense. No one knows exactly what the Bucs are planning when March 12 rolls around, but Greenlaw will be there to sign if they like the fit.

READ MORE: Will Buccaneers pursue Davante Adams?

Published
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

