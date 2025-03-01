Bucs Gameday

Analyst calls out Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield for 2024 performance

Baker Mayfield has been good for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still has a few critics.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been led by Baker Mayfield for the past two seasons, and in those years, he has led the team to an NFC South title and the playoffs, even winning in the Wild Card Round a year ago.

However, he hasn't been perfect, which has led to some critics calling him out for his shortcomings. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon described Mayfield as "insufficent" in a recent article.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Commanders. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield described as "insufficient"

"The 2018 No. 1 overall pick led the NFC in touchdown passes but also in interceptions. And that combined with extreme inconsistency just doesn’t suffice on a decent-not-great team," Gagnon writes.

Mayfield hasn't been perfect as the Bucs quarterback, but he has accomplished a lot more in the last two years than most players at his position in the NFL, and that should award him some brownie points.

If Mayfield fixed some of his errors, the Bucs could be better, but the same could be said about a lot of players on the team. It's just easy to point the finger at the quarterback when things don't go right.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Jeremy Brener
