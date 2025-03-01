Analyst calls out Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield for 2024 performance
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been led by Baker Mayfield for the past two seasons, and in those years, he has led the team to an NFC South title and the playoffs, even winning in the Wild Card Round a year ago.
However, he hasn't been perfect, which has led to some critics calling him out for his shortcomings. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon described Mayfield as "insufficent" in a recent article.
READ MORE: Where did Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield rank among quarterbacks last season?
Baker Mayfield described as "insufficient"
"The 2018 No. 1 overall pick led the NFC in touchdown passes but also in interceptions. And that combined with extreme inconsistency just doesn’t suffice on a decent-not-great team," Gagnon writes.
Mayfield hasn't been perfect as the Bucs quarterback, but he has accomplished a lot more in the last two years than most players at his position in the NFL, and that should award him some brownie points.
If Mayfield fixed some of his errors, the Bucs could be better, but the same could be said about a lot of players on the team. It's just easy to point the finger at the quarterback when things don't go right.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024