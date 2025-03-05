Former Buccaneers cornerback linked to join Liam Coen, Jaguars
The NFL offseason is in full swing as the NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone with the new league year set to begin in just under a week and free agency on the horizon after that before the NFL draft in April.
Teams around the league are starting to sort out how they want to attack each of these areas, with a few already laying the franchise tag to retain players to try and work out contract extensions. With free agency just around the corner, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lockdown cornerback Carlton Davis III could be on the move once again as he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The Bucs' drafted Davis out of Auburn in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he spent the first six years of his career in Tampa Bay before being traded to the Detroit Lions in the final year of his contract for a third round draft pick as the Lions looked to solidify their defense to make a deep playoff run.
Davis' and the Lions' relationship didn't quite pan out as both sides had hoped as he struggled with injury, missing a large chunk of time towards the end of the season when the team needed him most. Now, Davis III, is set to become a free agent once again and another familiar face seems to be in on the man-to-man corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Vikings are hoping to re-sign corner Byron Murphy Jr., one of several third-contract corners in line for strong deals. And the Jaguars will gauge the market of veteran corner Carlton Davis III, another third-contract guy," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
The Jags could indeed use a corner on the outside after drafting Jarrian Jones out of Florida State to fill the nickel spot in last year's NFL draft. The Jacksonville offense wasn't their problem, more so being able to stop opposing offenses. Davis III is now a veteran in the league and knows how to use his body and abilities against top level wide receivers. However, Davis has had an injury history and that could be detrimental to a team such as Jacksonville unless they address their depth needs.
