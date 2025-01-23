Buccaneers Lose Defensive Line Coach to Detroit Lions
The offseason is now in full bloom for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they were heartbroken in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Washington Commanders, who are now fighting to reach a Super Bowl as they play the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
The Buccaneers have already had a scare this offseason, as it appeared at one point that offensive coordinator Liam Coen likely was headed for a head coaching gig, but that has died down a bit after Coen declined his second interview with the Jaguars with reports that the Bucs will make him one of the highest paid coordinators in the league.
Even though Coen seems to be staying, the Buccaneers are losing one of their assistant general managers. John Spytek is expected to take the general manager role with the Las Vegas Raiders despite neither having signed their respective contracts. While the focus for Bucs fans is on those two, Tampa Bay is set to lose their longtime defensive line coach as Kacy Rodgers is expected to head to Detroit to join the Lions in the same role.
READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Bucky Irving's Offensive Rookie of the Year Snub
Rodgers has spent the last six seasons manning the Buccaneers' defensive line and the past three seasons as the team's run game coordinator. He has helped develop both Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey into the players they are and has become synonymous with owning one of the best run-stopping lines in the entire league.
Before arriving in Tampa Bay, Rodgers spent time with the New York Jets as their defensive coordinator after stints with the Cowboys and Dolphins as their defensive line coach. Rodgers brings a ton of experience with him to Detroit and is looking to replace Terrell Williams, who left earlier this week to become the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator.
It is unknown at this point who the Buccaneers are eyeing to help fill the void left by Rodgers, but they will do their due diligence in making sure that they get the right guy.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Star RB Majorly Snubbed For Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidacy
• Jaguars Could Make 'Another Run' at Buccaneers OC Liam Coen After Trent Baalke Firing
• Buccaneers DB Jordan Whitehead Named Potential Cap Casualty
• What Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Coming Back Means for Baker Mayfield