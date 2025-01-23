Buccaneers OC Liam Coen 'Discussing Deal' to Become Jaguars HC in Massive Twist
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were elated to hear that offensive coordinator Liam Coen was set to stay in Tampa Bay for another year. That didn't last long.
Coen had interviewed with the Jaguars for their head coaching position virtually and then was supposed to interview in person again before withdrawing his name from consideration and returning to Tampa Bay on a new contract that would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid coordinators. Coen hadn't signed the new contract Thursday, however, and after the Jacksonville Jaguars discarded general manager Trent Baalke, they reportedly wanted to make another push to make him their next head coach.
And push they did — per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Coen is in Jacksonville discussing a deal that would make him Jacksonville's next head coach.
Per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Coen hadn't spoken to the Buccaneers since withdrawing his name and apparently traveled to Jacksonville in secret to meet with Jaguars owner Shad Khan. It appears that letting go of Baalke was a catalyst to convince Coen to take the job — even after he had already been set to stay in Tampa Bay.
Should the deal go through, the Bucs will once again be searching for a new offensive coordinator. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will potentially have to play with three different offensive coordinators in his first three years in Tampa Bay, as his first OC, Dave Canales, left to become head coach of the Carolina Panthers after the 2023 season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach to Interview for Lions Defensive Coordinator Job
• Social Media Reacts to Bucky Irving's Offensive Rookie of the Year Snub
• Buccaneers Star RB Majorly Snubbed For Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidacy
• Jaguars Could Make 'Another Run' at Buccaneers OC Liam Coen After Trent Baalke Firing