Jaguars Could Make 'Another Run' at Buccaneers OC Liam Coen After Trent Baalke Firing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were elated to hear that offensive coordinator Liam Coen had withdrawn himself from consideration for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job and was returning to Tampa Bay on a new deal — and while that is almost certainly going to happen, the Jags might try and make one final push.
Shortly after Coen turned Jacksonville down, the team announced that it had fired general manager Trent Baalke. That's a move the Jaguars probably should have made when the offseason started, and his extremely lackluster tenure at the helm in Bold City has been said to be a reason why multiple head coaching candidates spurned the job — potentially including Coen himself.
But with Baalke gone, the Jaguars may have some extra operating room. And owner Shad Khan may be trying to get the one that got away back much sooner than later.
Liam Coen has yet to sign his new contract with the Buccaneers, and CBS Reporter Jonathan Jones reported on social media that he wouldn't be surprised to see the Jaguars make "another run" at Coen. Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud followed up on this, saying that while Coen is set to sign his contract Thursday, "several people" close to Jacksonville have insinuated that the team isn't quite done trying to lure Coen.
It's very unlikely that Coen would renege on his deal, but never say never. And with Baalke gone, Coen could theoretically get his choice of general manager — not many coaches are afforded the same luxury. Bucs assistant GM John Spytek is headed to Las Vegas, but the team's other assistant GM, Mike Greenberg, is still around.
Only time will tell what happens Thursday, but the Jaguars could have one last trick up their sleeve — and the Buccaneers will be looking forward to that trick failing when Coen puts pen to paper.
