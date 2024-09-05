Crucial Buccaneers Player Fully Participates in Practice Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got some good news on Thursday with the latest injury report.
The Bucs put out their second injury report of the week on Thursday before they face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. On Wednesday, defensive tackle Logan Hall and kicker Chase McLaughlin did not participate, but one of those players was back to full participation on Thursday — McLaughlin, listed with an abdominal injury and an illness, was full go.
The Bucs will be happy about that. The team has had some kicker woes the last few years, and little would be worse than having to get a kicker on the practice squad to play the opening game of the season. That doesn't appear to be the case, though, as a fully-participating McLaughlin likely means he'll kick on Sunday.
In worse news, defensive tackle Logan Hall did not participate for the second day in a row with a foot injury and defensive lineman Earnest Brown didn't participate with a ribs injury after being limited Wednesday. The Buccaneers recently signed Ben Stille from the Cardinals' practice squad, and it's likely that someone will have to go to Injured Reserve.
As it stands, it's unknown whether or not the Hall will be ready to go on Sunday.
