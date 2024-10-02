Davante Adams Lists Bucs' NFC South Rival as Top Trade Destination
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have their hands full in the division. The Atlanta Falcons added Kirk Cousins this offseason and sit right behind them in the division at 2-2, and the New Orleans Saints hold that same record with a blistering offensive performance in Week 1 and Week 2. And now, things might get a little dicier for Tampa Bay — if rumors are to be believed, that is.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams remains one of the best wideouts in the NFL, and he's also requesting a trade from the team. Teams have called and enquired, but it seems like Adams has two teams in particular in mind — the New York Jets, and Tampa Bay's heated rivals in the New Orleans Saints.
On the surface, both wants make sense. Adams has a good rapport with both quarterbacks, as he played with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and he played with Derek Carr both in college and for a brief stint with the Raiders. He joined to Raiders to play with Carr, so a reunion on that front would make sense. The Saints would likely love to employ his services, but thankfully for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that might be extremely difficult financially.
The Saints only have about $2.8 milion in cap, per Over the Cap, so that makes it tough. Per OTC's Jason Fitzgerald, the Saints would have to go through a large amount of restructures to even make this deal in the first place, so it may not be worth it.
Adams will thus likely play somewhere else, but we've seen the Saints mess with the cap before. And if they do manage to land the star wideout, Tampa Bay better be on its A-game.
