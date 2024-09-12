Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Praise to Bucs' Roster
Week 2 features a rematch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against a team they lost twice to last season, including a heartbreaking last-minute loss in the NFC Divisional round in the Detroit Lions.
While there's no love lost between the two teams, there is a great deal of respect. On his weekly appearance on the "Inside the Pride" show produced by the Lions, Campbell was asked about going up against the Buccaneers and how to defend against some of their best playmakers starting with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
At this point, the Lions are no strangers to Mayfield and his ability, having played him twice last season. Although it's not just his passing prowess the Lions will be accounting for. Campbell notes how they will need to make sure to contain him as a scrambler as well.
"He's a tough competitor," Campbell said. "He is a smart player. He's going to play his reads and he does a good job at understanding what you're trying to do coverage-wise, but this is where he can be dangerous. If you get him hemmed up and you give him an avenue to get out, yes we've got to close the pocket, but it is going to be important that we shut down those run lanes because he isn't immobile, he'll find a way to get through."
READ MORE: Bucs HC Todd Bowles Heaps Praise on Lions Playmakers
Campbell was then asked about how they can limit plays to a receiver Mike Evans while breaking down the veteran receivers first touchdown Sunday against the Commander where he dominated a one-on-one matchup against Benjamin St. Juste.
"He's (Mayfield) taking that, that's his alert throw," Campbell said breaking down the play. "He knows he's got one-on-one, he's in a four-way here, so there's no question, everything's shifted over. If you got it, take it. Really, this is about one-on-one. If we put our guys in this position they have to win against a really good receiver, but I do like our matchups."
While he's a big fan of Vita Vea and he'll be keeping an eye on him, there is someone else on the Bucs that he feels he needs to gameplan for. After his Week 1 performance against the Commanders, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is on Campbell's radar as someone they will need to divert extra resources to contain.
"We're going to need some resources on him too now.," Campbell said. "We talked about about Vita Vea, but this guy he's got length, he's got power. You can see here, he's running the hoop and you'll see it from behind. But when you got a good get-off and you do have length and power, that's where it becomes an issue. Now I like our two tackles, and always will, but that's a good matchup. But we'll put some nudges over there, some chips to help out, but he's certainly someone we're going to have to pay attention to."
Tryon-Shoyinka himself commented on the praise on Thursday, mentioning that he believes it's tough to plan for a dynamic edge-rushing room like Tampa Bay has.
"We've got talent everywhere, so you really gotta choose who you want to double and pick your poison at that point," Tryon-Shoyinka said. "We're excited to go out there, dominate and have fun."
Campbell commented later on the back to back playoff rematches his team faces in the opening weeks of the season and how important they can be for seeding down the line. He went on to insinuate that this Bucs team is one they could be seeing later as potential division winners.
"There's a good chance this is a division winner out of the (NFC) South, Campbell said."
If the Bucs can continue playing efficient football, regardless of this week's outcome, there is a good chance they can secure the NFC South and potentially play the Lions again for their fourth matchup in the last two seasons.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Devin White Loses Starting Spot With Eagles
• Bucs' New Offensive Coordinator Draws Rave Reviews In Debut
• Tom Brady Regrets Not Drafting Bucs' Baker Mayfield in Fantasy
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions