Devin White thanks Bucs fanbase after recent Jason Licht criticism
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fanbase received a heartfelt message this week from former linebacker Devin White.
Despite recent headlines surrounding his departure and comments from Bucs leadership, White chose gratitude over confrontation.
Posting on Twitter, White chose to thank Buccaneers fans for their support and reminded them of the championship they celebrated together.
White’s Message of Gratitude to Buccaneers Fans
“I haven’t been on twitter much, but I really appreciate that! I enjoyed helping my team bring ah 2nd championship to the Bay.” His words highlighted appreciation for Buccaneers fans and a reminder of the Super Bowl title he helped deliver during the 2020 season. For many in Tampa Bay, that championship remains the defining memory of his five-year run.
Licht’s Criticism and White’s Lasting Impact
White’s message came shortly after general manager Jason Licht gave a brutally honest reflection on the team’s 2019 draft choice to The Athletic.
“Knowing what I know now, he would’ve been off my board,” Licht said. “It was too much about him.”
Those comments from Licht complicate legacy of White in Tampa Bay. White’s impact during that Super Bowl run was historic. According to Buccaneers.com, since tackle totals became available in 1987, he is the only player to record 30-plus tackles, two-plus interceptions, and two-plus fumble recoveries in a single postseason. His speed and playmaking ability defined Tampa Bay’s dominant defensive surge, culminating in a Super Bowl LV victory.
While that postseason remains the pinnacle of his career in Tampa, White also produced during the regular season. In 2021, he finished with 128 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. This sideline-to-sideline athleticism showed why they made him the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. His presence gave the Buccaneers defense a versatile anchor in the middle, even if consistency sometimes wavered.
When the team opted against giving him an early contract extension, he requested a trade and was eventually benched during his contract year due to poor performance.
After five seasons in Tampa Bay and a short stint with the Houston Texans last year, White signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He is currently listed as a starter on their depth chart, giving him a fresh opportunity to reset his career in a new environment.
For Buccaneers fans, his thank-you note serves as both closure and a reminder of the special moments he provided. Even if Licht questions the draft decision in hindsight, supporters remember the linebacker who helped lift the franchise to its second Super Bowl title.
