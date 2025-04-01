Todd Bowles, Liam Coen stand side by side after strange Buccaneers breakup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean that 2024 is off the minds of those associated with the organization along with the fans.
The Bucs' 2024 season was a roller coaster, starting off sizzling hot before hitting a lull in the middle of the season before finishing the year strong. The 2024 Buccaneers were one of the top offenses in the league last season, and while that side of the ball flourished, the defensive side of the ball is where most of the issues arose.
A major factor in the offenses success is attributed to former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who helped lead the Bucs' offense to a top unit in the league despite two of his star playmakers missing significant time throughout the season.
Coen, who garnered lots of attention this coaching cycle to become a head coach, eventually found his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars where he will be their head coach in a new era of Jags' football. However, the events leading up to Coen's decision to leave Tampa Bay were so mysterious that rumors flew around rapidly.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles sends message to Buccaneers fans ahead of 2025 season
It was known the Bucs offered Coen a large pay upgrade that would have made him the highest-paid coordinator in the league, and perhaps history, to remain in Tampa. It was said that both sides had verbally agreed on this — however, soon after, reports started to surface that Coen was back in Jacksonville interviewing for a second time.
Things took off quickly from there as Coen eventually signed on with the Jags to become their head coach, leaving the Bucs confused on what just happened along with a stream of havoc and questions in his wake.
Both sides have since said "time heals everything" as they move forward with their specific teams. The Bucs have also since promoted former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to Coen's former position.
With bygones now bygones, Coen and current Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles both attended the NFL annual meetings and of course, the photographer had the two former colleagues standing next to each other in the annual coaches photo.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM Jason Licht hints at $52 million cornerback's future
While it may seem awkward, it doesn't seem like the two are letting what happened a few months ago impact them here today. Both coaches can be seen smiling and I am sure they caught up with one another throughout their time in South Florida.
Coen has plenty ahead of him as he looks to help turn things around in Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Todd Bowles will be relying on Grizzard to maintain or even try to improve the offense that was so hard to stop just a season ago.
READ MORE: Legendary Hall of Famer sees greatness in Buccaneers All-Pro
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could the Buccaneers get a steal in the second round of the NFL Draft?
• Buccaneers trade down for Ole Miss defensive star in new PFF mock draft
• NFL analyst says Buccaneers can’t win Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers predicted to take athletic linebacker in latest mock draft