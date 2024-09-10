Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Victory Over Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the season with a bang with a 37-20 point victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The offense was electric as they moved down the field to put points on the board nearly every time they touched the ball, punting just once all game. The defense was stout against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, allowing just 182 yards through the air and effectively shutting down Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin. While he was able to to rack up 88 yards on the ground, the Bucs defense did a better job of containing the electric runner in the second half.
It was a great win to start the season and to build momentum heading into a tough stretch of games that features two high-powered offenses in the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. Not many people around the league took the Bucs serious as contenders in the NFC South Division. However, after Sunday's perfomance everyone was talking about a dominating Bucs team and their win over the Commanders.
Here are my top takeaways from the Bucs 37-20 win over Washington.
Liam Coen Cooks
What a debut for the Bucs new offensive coordinator. Liam Coen was in his bag, as the kids say, in the team's win over the Commanders. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the day 24 of 30 for 289 yards and four touchdowns as he found his top three receivers for scores. The use of motion and movement brought out the best in the Bucs offense. It wasn't just the plays Coen was calling, it was the sequencing and knowing when and why to call them that led to the Bucs offensive explosion in Week 1.
Coen talked about "players over plays" and "finding the answer", and his core philosophies were on full display on Sunday. On Evans' first touchdown, he ran a screen concept that isolated Evans in a one-on-one matchup with Commanders cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste. The screen was wide open but Evans in a one-on-one was always the first read, and Evans came down with the score. Players over plays. Later in the game, Chris Godwin ran a choice route, delaying his release to identify the coverage to pick up a first down. Mayfield and others have spoken about how the details matter to Coen and on Sunday those details were on full display.
READ MORE: Cleveland Radio Host Loses It After Call About Baker Mayfield
Rookies Impress
What a day for the Bucs rookies. Five of the team's draft picks suited up for the game as well as undrafted Wide receiver Kam Johnson, and all of them performed well in their first NFL regular season game. Center Graham Barton went up against two of the NFL's dominant interior defensive linemen and didn't flinch. He was stout in pass protection, opened up big holes in the run game, and displayed his athleticism several times climbing to the second level to erase All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.
Receiver Jalen McMillan missed a walk-in touchdown early in the game but made up for it in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard walk-in score to put the game out of reach for the Bucs. Rookie running back Bucky Irving put on a show, leading the Bucs in rushing yards with 62, including a 32-yard scamper that had Raymond James Stadium chanting his name. Nickel corner Tykee Smith recorded two tackles, playing 68% of the defensive snaps and was a large part of why the Bucs were able to limit the Commanders' passing attack. At the same time, Chris Braswell saw plenty of time in the edge rotation with 25 snaps and finished with two tackles and the seventh-best defensive grade per Pro Football Focus.
Injuries Pile Up On Defense
Unfortunately, it wasn't all good. Already down starters Caljiah Kancey and Logan Hall going into the game, the Bucs lost several players on defense as they game wore on. The first to be sidelined was starting cornerback Zyon McCollum, who was hit hard while making a tackle and had to be evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out and is now in the concussion protocol. The Bucs then lost his replacement in a scary situation when corner Bryce Hall had to be carted off the field with his leg stabilized in an air cast. It was revealed on Monday that Hall had suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula and would likely miss the rest of the season.
Soon after starting linebacker Lavonte David was slow getting off the field and would go to the Bucs locker room with the training staff but luckily he was able to return to the game. Injuries hit the corner room again when Josh Hayes was ruled out with an ankle injury forcing Christian Izien to move to the outside corner spot, a position he hasn't played since high school. The Bucs were able to get through the rest of the game unscathed, or so we thought. In the locker room, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was seen in a walking boot. It has been reported that he will now be sidelined for the next few weeks with an ankle/foot sprain. A crushing blow for the Bucs defense, who now find themselves down several members of their secondary.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Draws Negative Reviews
• 3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' 37-20 Win Over Commanders
• Baker Mayfield Surgical as Bucs Dismantle Commanders