Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Win Over Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pummeled the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a decisive 33-16 victory. The win moved the Bucs to 3-1 on the season and first place in the NFC South. Tampa Bay bounced back in a big way in Week 4 with an explosive offense and a shutdown defense. The Bucs scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time in 23 games and their defense clamped down the Eagles' offense early, forcing three-and-outs on their first three possessions.
There was a lot to like and build upon as the Bucs head into the toughest stretch of their schedule over the next six weeks. Here are my top takeaways from the Bucs win over the Eagles.
Bucs' Pass Rush Comes Alive
After logging just two sacks in the first three weeks, the Buccaneers defense was all over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. On 37 dropbacks, he was pressured an astounding 21 times and dropped for six sacks. The Bucs' 48.6% pressure rate was the highest they’ve generated in a game since Week 6 of 2021, which was coincidentally also against the Eagles. Philadelphia had no answers for the Buccaneers defense, as they brought the pressure from everywhere.
Lavonte David turned back the clock with a vintage performance to notch two sacks, including a strip-sack. But Vita Vea, fresh off of injury, set the tone early with a 10-yard sack to stall out the Eagles' second possession of the game. Yaya Diaby got in on the party with a strip sack and Logan Hall notched his first of the season. Anthony Nelson had four pressures on the day and took down the Eagles quarterback to end their final possession before the Bucs ran the clock out.
The return of Vea to the lineup was instrumental to the Bucs' success in putting pressure on Hurts. His ability was on full display, as he can be disruptive not just in the run game but also in the passing game. With the return of Calijah Kancey on the horizon, the Bucs' pass rush stands to get an even bigger boost.
READ MORE: BucsGameday's MVP vs. Eagles is a Tampa Bay Legend
Run Game Bounces Back
After failing to eclipse 100 yards on the ground over the last two games, the Bucs ground game got it going against the Eagles. Rachaad White set the tone on the second play of the game on a 17-yard run. Bucky Irving had a 15-yard run of his own, while Sean Tucker also got involved in the action. White and Irving finished the day with the same amount of carries, yards, and yards per carry average, with 10 carries for 49 yards and a healthy 4.9 yards per average. However, Irving found the end zone for the first time of his career in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run to put the Bucs up 30-14. Even Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield got his on Sunday, scoring a touchdown on the ground and scrambling 10 yards for a first down.
Offensive coordinator Liam Coen called a masterful game and a big reason for the team's success was his ability to recognize what they do well as a team and do more of it. Earlier in the week, it was pointed out to Coen the team's success running gap versus zone runs. The offense still ran more zone on Sunday, but they also ran more gap than they usually do. On their eight gap runs they totaled 60 yards for 7.5 yards per average and a 50% success rate. Compared to 12 zone runs that totaled 34 yards for 2.83 yards per carry, although the success rate was 58% and most of them were run in short-yardage situations. On the first run of the game, White's 17-yard scamper, the Bucs actually ran a pin-and-pull sweep on the play. This is again playing into what the offensive line does best in terms of blocking. While the Buccaneers will continue to run zone as their main form of offense, Coen‘s ability to recognize what has worked and do more of it was a huge step for the run game.
Baker Mayfield Making A Case For MVP Consideration
Don’t look now, but Baker Mayfield has firmly entered the MVP conversation. while he doesn’t have the name status of a Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, he has more yards touchdowns, completions, and more first-down throws than any of them. Mayfield has been efficient with the ball, turning it over just twice and adding two rushing touchdowns on the season as well. He’s done all this while being sacked the third most in the NFL among the likes of Will Levis, Jacoby, Brissett and Caleb Williams.
It’s not just his efficiency as a passer, but also the mentality and attitude he brings to the team. His willingness to lower his shoulder to pick up the tough yards, his demeanor on the field and his ability to quickly move on from mistakes have been on full display this season. Mayfield is without a doubt the most valuable player on the Bucs this season and is quickly showing that he might be the most viable player on any team in the NFL. Besides — everyone loves a comeback story.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Future Hall of Famer is Bucs 'X-Factor' in Win vs. Eagles
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs 33-16 Win Over The Eagles
• Instant Reactions From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Eagles