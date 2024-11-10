Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive Good News Ahead of 49ers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need all the help they can get against the San Francisco 49ers, and it's confirmed that at least one big piece will be on the field when the two teams square off at 1 p.m. Sunday.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Sunday that Buccaneers wideout Jalen McMillan will indeed be playing against the 49ers, which is good news for a Tampa Bay team that has been thin at wide receiver so far these past few games. McMillan was dealing with a hamstring injury, but it seems like he'll be involved in the gameplan in Tampa Bay's last matchup before the bye.
McMillan was one of two players that Todd Bowles said was a game time decision — the other one is defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who is dealing with a calf injury. His status remains to be seen, but offensive coordinator Liam Coen is likely pleased that he'll get a playmaker back against the 49ers.
