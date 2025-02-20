Former Buccaneers All-Pro gives recruiting pitch to Chargers' Joey Bosa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely need some edge rushing help. The team could solve that in the NFL Draft, of course, but it could also look to free agency — and one former player is already putting in some work on that front.
Tampa Bay's edge rushing room netted just 13 total sacks in 2024, less than three individual players in the NFL this year. There will be a few edge rushers out on the market, with one of them potentially being the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa. Bosa is set to cost a hefty $36,471,668 in 2025, per Over the Cap, but the Chargers can save $25,360,000 if they cut him.
Should the Chargers indeed release Bosa — who hasn't put up more than 6.5 sacks since 2021 — a former Buccaneers All-Pro wants him in Tampa Bay. Former standout Gerald McCoy took to Twitter to make a recruiting pitch to Bosa, replying to a post about his potential release:
That state with no state tax is, of course, Florida, and McCoy is talking about the Buccaneers, who he played for from 2010-18. Tampa Bay could benefit from a veteran edge rusher in the room, and Bosa could well be that edge rusher should he hit the open market.
Bosa isn't the only Charger to look out for. McCoy may want to point his pitch to another Chargers edge rusher in Khalil Mack, who is set to hit free agency. Mack had six sacks last year but netted 17 the year before and will be worth around $23.6 million on the open market, per Spotrac.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024