Former Buccaneers Linebacker Signs With Super Bowl Contender Detroit Lions
A former Buccaneers linebacker is getting another shot in the NFL with a big-time NFC team.
Former Tampa Bay linebacker Kwon Alexander has worn numerous uniforms since leaving Tampa Bay in 2018, and now, he's finding a new home. He was recently on the Denver Broncos' practice squad, but per ESPN's Adam Schefter, he was just signed to the Detroit Lions amidst a slew of injuries to their linebacker corps in recent games.
Alexander was drafted to the Bucs out of LSU in 2015. During his time in Tampa Bay, Alexander amassed 271 solo tackles, 109 assists, 7.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 6 interceptions in 46 games. Since leaving Tampa Bay in 2018, Alexander has played for the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, where he most recently was.
