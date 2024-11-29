Buccaneers Place Starting Safety on Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without a starting safety for at least four of their remaining six matchups.
The Buccaneers are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, but before that, the team announced that safety Jordan Whitehead was being placed on injured reserve. Whitehead injured his pectoral muscle in a game against the New York Giants in Week 12.
With Whitehead's absence, newly-aquired safety and familiar Buccaneers face Mike Edwards will likely take a bigger role in the defense. Prior to being injured this year, Whitehead amassed 47 solo tackles and 29 assists in 11 games.
With Whitehead heading to injured reserve, a spot opens up on the roster for Tampa Bay. The team also announced in a concurrent move that the spot will go to linebacker Vi Jones, who has seen playing time from the practice squad alongside K.J. Britt and Lavonte David. So far, Jones has just one assisted tackle for the Buccaneers.
