Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Running Back Makes Bold Statement About Future
A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is preparing for a comeback tour.
Bucs fans will always remember Leonard Fournette — Playoff Lenny had a very successful stint with the team, taking 548 carries for 2,209 yards and 28 touchdowns in the 49 games including the postseason he played in Tampa Bay. Since leaving the Bucs in 2022, Fournette hasn't stuck anywhere, going through one short stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 before taking the year off in 2024.
Now, though, it seems he wants to come back to the league. And in a bold proclamation on social media, he didn't just announce that — he said he'd be a starting running back in 2024.
The enthusiasm is nice, but it would probably be tough for Fournette to come back after a year off from football and be a starting-caliber player. Fournette's stint in Buffalo didn't go as planned — he appeared in just two games and took 12 carries for 40 yards. You never know in the NFL, though, and if anyone comes calling, Super Bowl Lenny is ready.
