Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Punter Hoping To Find New Home in NFC East
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived their former fifth-round draft pick punter Jake Camarda in late November after spending just over two seasons with the franchise. Before waiving Camarda, the Buccaneers were looking for more out of the young punter and decided to make him a healthy inactive for three out of the last four games that he was with the team.
During that span, Camarda was replaced by practice squad punter Trenton Gill who has since taken over the full-time punting duties with Camarda no longer on the roster. The Bucs wanted more, but it doesn't seem as if Gill has much more than what Camarda was able to provide. Both are servicable but in the NFL field position is sometimes the difference between a win and a loss.
Now, just after the trading deadline and a couple of weeks after being waived, Camarda might be finding a new opportunity and home as he logged two tryouts with the Washington Commanders this week.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Playoffs Hopes Still Alive Thanks to Remaining NFL Schedule
Although Camarda could be finding his next organization, it remains to be seen what kind of role he would have, especially if he lands in the DMV with the Commanders.
Current Commanders punter Tress Way has been with the franchise for 11 years and is considered one of the best punters in the league. Way hasn't had to punt much for Washington this season as their offense is one of the most explosive and high-scoring in the NFL. However, through 10 games, Way's average yards per punt and net yards per punt are the third-highest in his career with 9 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.
It would be difficult for Camarda to outperform someone of Way's stature, but if he was able to impress during his tryouts then he could land himself a gig on the Commanders' practice squad.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Could Join Tom Brady in a Franchise Record
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Looking to 'Recalibrate' During Bye Week
• ESPN Ranks Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver as Top 10 Free Agent for 2025
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Leads Rookie RBs in Multiple Stats