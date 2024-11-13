Buccaneers' Playoffs Hopes Still Alive Thanks to Remaining NFL Schedule
Luck hasn't been on the side of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far this NFL season.
Injuries, coin tosses, and a challenging early season schedule have all contributed to the Bucs heading into their bye week with a losing record.
But it's not all doom and gloom in Tampa Bay. At least it shouldn't be.
Why? Because the Bucs schedule is about to get a whole lot lighter. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule of any team in the league from now until the end of the regular season, and it isn't particularly close.
PFF's future strength of schedule metric is pretty straightforward. To determine how strong each team's remaining schedule is, each team is plotted on a grid based on two simple factors, the offensive strength of their remaining opponents and the defensive strength of their remaining opponents.
The remaining games for the Bucs (in order) include the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints.
Aside from the 6-3 Chargers, none of the Bucs' remaining opponents have won more than 3 games this season. Each of those teams struggle on both sides of the ball, which is obvious based on the graphic shown above where the Buccaneers can be found on an island of their own in the bottom left-hand corner.
Although a win vs. the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday would have been extremely helpful for the Bucs' playoff chances, there is still hope for Tampa Bay to secure a postseason appearance. Assuming Mike Evans, Jamel Dean and Tykee Smith are able to return to the lineup after the bye week, there's a good chance the Bucs can take advantage of their soft schedule, and put together a winning streak to help their chances of making the postseason.
If they can't? They won't have any more excuses to fall back on.
