Key Matchups to Determine Bucs vs. Saints in Week 6
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like all teams, spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end — to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are 11 players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
Let's take a look at a couple key matchups to keep an eye on when the Buccaneers travel to New Orleans to take on their NFC South Division rivals, the Saints, this Sunday.
Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore
This one goes without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway. The rivalry between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore is one of the most consistently entertaining player matchups in any sport. The animosity between the two has existed practically since the moment the Saints drafted the talented cornerback out of Ohio State with the 11th overall pick back in 2017. It’s not just the fact that both players are elite at their respective positions that makes this particular matchup so compelling, but the palpable disdain they hold for one another that inevitably rises to the surface any time they square off.
Although Lattimore has spent the better part of the last three seasons injured while Mike Evans has proven to be one of the most consistent and durable star receivers in the league during that same time, there’s no denying that Lattimore has done an excellent job defending Evans over the course of his career. He’s also been the best we’ve ever seen when it comes to getting under Mike Evans’ skin — something that rarely happens otherwise.
If Lattimore is able to put the clamps on Evans, it will go a long way toward giving his team a chance to win this important inter-divisional game.
Luke Goedeke vs. Cameron Jordan
It’s well known that the Buccaneers have not been at full strength since their first game of the season. Despite injuries to key contributors like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Calijah Kancey, it could be argued that the loss of starting RT Luke Goedeke has been the most impactful. Despite playing his first NFL season at guard a couple seasons ago, Goedeke graded out as the 25th best tackle in the NFL last season (per PFF) — an incredibly impressive feat for a player who spent his entire rookie season learning how to play guard.
Goedeke wasn’t just good in pass protection, though. He proved to be really solid in the run game as well, finishing 2023 as one of just seven right tackles in the league to earn 70.0-plus pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. The Bucs’ struggles when it comes to rushing the football have been well documented. Having him back in the lineup could do wonders for both Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, in addition to Baker Mayfield and the rest of the offense.
Cameron Jordan, despite playing in his 14th NFL season, remains an impactful defender for a variety of reasons. The strength, power, and relentless motor that allowed him to develop into one of the best defenders in Saints’ history, remain key aspects of his arsenal to this day. That said, he’s definitely lost a step.
It’s important to note that Luke Goedek has played in just one game this season, having to sit out the last four as he recovers from a concussion. Assuming he is back to his usual self, then his presence in the lineup has the potential to completely transform the effectiveness of the Bucs’ offensive line as a whole.
Facing off against a savvy veteran like Cameron Jordan will be a great test for Goedeke in his first game back, and one that could go a long way toward determining which team wins this football game.
