Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen welcomes third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente
You might be saying, "Caleb we don't need another Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen article," but I am here to say, yes we do!
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former Sports Illustrated model Gisele Bundchen were together for 16 years, married for 13, and had two children, Benjamin (15) and Vivian (12), during their era of being America's "power couple".
However, things started to fade between the couple near the end of Brady's NFL career as he dedicated much of his time to the game of football, sacrificing much of the family time that Bundchen drastically wanted from the greatest quarterback of all-time.
The pair split back in November of 2022, finalizing their divorce that coincided with the announcement that Brady would be joining FOX Sports as a broadcaster. Shortly after the breakup, it came to light that Bundchen was seeing her former Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The two apparently created a tight bond during their training sessions and seem inseperable even as we speak today. Recently, news emerged that Brady's former wife was pregnant with Valente's child, and per TMZ, the newly formed couple has welcomed their first child together into the world.
Details regarding the exact details of the birth including the name and gender are still not known at this point, but the news is that the newborn child is healthy. Brady and Gisele have been apart for almost three years now, so it is safe to say that there likely aren't any hard feelings from the future Hall of Famer's side of things.
While Bundchen works on expanding her family with her new lover, Brady has been able to spend more time with his children as they have gotten older while also submersing himself into many different business ventures as he recently became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Even though us Bucs have sided with Brady throughout the ordeal, it is always a blessing to welcome a new life into the world. Congratulations to Gisele and Joaquim.
