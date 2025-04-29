Former Buccaneers RB praises Shilo Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft didn't go as expected for Deion Sanders or either of his two sons. Regarded as one of the top available quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders wasn't selected until the fifth round, while safety Shiloh Sanders didn't get picked and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
It was a tough situation, especially for Shedeur Sanders as no one saw his historic draft slide coming. Sanders tried to remain humble in the moment but it was evident that he wasn't happy with the way the weekend unfolded.
Despite the disappointment, former Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds praised Shedeur's brother, Shilo Sanders, for trying to keep the positive vibes together.
"The one thing that I will point out that didn't get as much love, shout out to Shilo, his brother," Edmonds said on NFL Network. "You saw on their YouTube, man, he really took the pressure off of Shedeur and you can just see him make light, make positivity of the situation.
"It was a really cool thing to see where he jokes with his family and friends like 'dang bruh, if you sliding what they think of me?' and that was really cool to see. Shilo's going to be playing in Tampa Bay this season and that's a great locker room over there. I know Shilo will fit in," Edmonds added.
Edmonds is very familiar with Tampa Bay after spending the 2023 season with the franchise. He's remained a free agent since last season and seems to be preparing for the next chapter in his career.
Sanders will get a serious look with the Buccaneers as the team typically has at least one undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster each year. Sanders is coming off a productive senior season at Colorado where he totaled 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
