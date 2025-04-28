Shilo Sanders releases new video after signing with Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted an impressive rookie class this past weekend. But with only six selections, it wasn’t possible for the team to address every position they would have liked.
However, that’s where the opportunity to sign undrafted free agents becomes so appealing. And for the Bucs, who didn’t add a safety with any of their six picks, the UDFA market provided them the opportunity to do so.
Enter Shilo Sanders.
Although Sanders is far from a lock to make the team, he was a solid player for his dad Deion and the Colorado Buffaloes this past season where he registered 67 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 2 fumble recoveries in 10 games.
In conjunction with his younger brother Shadeur Sanders — who was the talk of the draft before he finally landing with the Browns in round 5 — Shilo and rest of the Sanders family made a point of live streaming the majority of their draft weekend. On Monday, they released their behind-the-scenes video, which included plenty of Shilo content as well.
Although the majority of the footage was focused on Shadeur, at one point Shilo could be seen trying to convince Shadeur to put in a good word for him with the Browns. A short time later, Shilo’s mood seemed to shift from disappointment to excitement.
It was then that Shilo proclaimed, “We got some good news chat! We got some good news chat!” Before placing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft hat onto his head. At which point, Shilo turned up the music and said, “Tampa Bay” before taking some time to hug members of his family.
It was then that Deion Sanders, one of the greatest players in NFL history who also happens to be Shilo's father and of course his former coach at Colorado, chimed in with his opinion on Shilo landing with the Bucs. “Tampa is a wonderful spot. Coach Bowles is a defensive-minded guy… he’s a good brother too. A good human being, a good man.”
Based on the depth and talent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, Shilo Sanders actually making the team when it’s all said and done seems unlikely. In the meantime, there will be no shortage of content related to Shilo, Shadeur, Deion, and the entire Sanders family as they navigate the waters of life in the NFL.
