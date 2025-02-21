Bucs Gameday

Former Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski drops strong take on Travis Kelce retiring

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce may retire this offseason. Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rob Gronkowski has something to say.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Rob Gronkowski knows what it's like to be an elite tight end weighing retirement at the end of his career.

From 2010-21, Gronk was the king of tight ends in the NFL, arguably becoming one of the best at his position, a stronghold spot he held throughout his time in the league. That makes him empathetic towards Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's situation as he considers retirement after losing Super Bowl LIX earlier this month to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Gronk believes Kelce has more left in the tank.

Gronk: Kelce should play longer

"I believe he can go at least another two years," Gronkowski said in an interview with NFL reporter Kay Adams.

"The guy had 85-plus catches this year. We're talking that his stats are down, are you kidding me? How are your stats down if you had 80-plus catches at 35 years old... If you watch him run routes, he is very crisp and very smooth with them as well."

While Kelce has Gronk beat in receptions and yards, the former Bucs tight end has more touchdowns and Super Bowl rings, so maybe he's secretly hoping that the Chiefs legend hangs up his cleats to keep some of his records in tact.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

