How the Buccaneers can beat the Texans on Monday Night Football
The Buccaneers are riding the high of their Week 1 divisional win over the Atlanta Falcons as they gear up for a Monday Night Football Showdown against the Houston Texans.
The Bucs struggled in prime time last season, losing every one of their marquee matchups. They’re looking to flip the script this season, and they’ll get their first chance against the Texans. Tampa Bay narrowly eked out a win against the Falcons, and Houston presents a litany of challenges for them. However, if they follow these keys to cannon fire, the Bucs should start the season with another win.
Attack the makeshift line
The Texans are in the middle of a multi-year overhaul along the offensive line after trading Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former first-rounder Kenyon Greene. To make matters worse, their starting center is sidelined with injury and they have several players playing out of position.
Bucs defenders must be salivating at this matchup this week. Haason Reddick terrorized the Falcons' weakness at right tackle last week, and I expect the defensive line to pour the pressure on C.J. Stroud. The third-year quarterback was sacked 52 times last season and was pressured on 41% of his drop-backs last week.
The Texans have a questionable run game that the Bucs should be able to shut down, and if they can take away Nico Collins and get to Stroud, Houston’s offense will have a long night.
Establish a ground game
This is going to be easier said than done, as the Texans boast a dangerous defensive front. Last week, they limited the Rams to just 2.9 yards per carry and just 79 yards as a team. Kyren Williams did have 66 yards and a one-yard touchdown, but the Rams struggled to find consistency.
The Buccaneers, like the Texans, are dealing with a shuffled offensive line and can’t afford to be on their heels all game against the dangerous pass-rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. Finding some consistency moving the ball on the ground will be paramount to keeping the cape off of Baker Mayfield.
If Tampa Bay can get Bucky Irving going on the ground, it will take the pressure off Graham Barton and Luke Goedeke and give Mayfield more options in the huddle. If they can’t, it will be tough sledding against an aggressive defense.
Take what the defense gives you
Last week, the Bucs bypassed too many check-downs and open routes underneath in favor of pushing the ball down the field. That won’t cut it on Monday night.
If Mayfield and the Bucs are going to win, moving the chains needs to be the name of the game. There may be opportunities for some deep shots, especially if the offense can get the ground game going, but they may have to settle for the death by a thousand cuts approach.
Tampa Bay might just have to dink and dunk its way down the field if the Bucs can’t get good protection against Anderson and Hunter to allow a clean pocket for Mayfield. The Buccaneers offense needs to be prepared to take what the defense gives them if they’re going to win Monday night.
