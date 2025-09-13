Here's what Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had to say about Bucs QB Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has shown that he is a legit top player at his position since signing with the Sunshine State team back in 2023.
He has flourished in the Bucs' offense and only continues to garner the respect of his peers, coaches, media pundits, and fans. Mayfield will have another chance to show off his talents in Week 2 of the 2025 season when he goes up against one of the league's best defenses in the Houston Texans.
Mayfield will have to worry about a Texans' defense that boasts the likes of Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley Jr., but the Houston defense will also have to deal with Mayfield and the Bucs' offense. When speaking with the media, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the one thing that has impressed him the most in Mayfield's progression as a QB.
DeMeco Ryans Highly complimentary of Baker Mayfield
"Baker's doing a really nice job. The thing that sets him apart, where I've seen him grow as a quarterback, [is] how he escapes the pocket. Whether that's keeping his eyes downfield to find open receivers or just scrambling to get the first down. He does a really great job. He's gutsy, he has everything you want. Quarterback, tough guy, he scrambles to make plays; running and pass."
Mayfield has a 2-2 record in his career against the Texans. However, he has only seen them once as a Buccaneer, and that resulted in a loss.
His one matchup against Ryans and the Texans came back in 2023 in a back-and-forth affair. It was a coming-out party for then-rookie C.J. Stroud, who helped propel the Texans to a 39-37 victory late in the game.
That game was fun to watch, but the Buccaneers are hoping for a different outcome here in 2025. Mayfield didn't have his best game last week in the win over the Atlanta Falcons, but he has the chance to rebound in a big way against Ryans' swarming defense.
It won't be an easy task, but Mayfield has a great chance to be successful in Sunday's matchup if the offense can establish the running game early while making sure to get the ball out of Mayfield's hands quickly. If Mayfield is unable to get the ball out quickly, then he will have to use those out-of-pocket, backyard football moves to keep drives alive.
