Bucs Lose Lead on NFC South After Falcons Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an early chance to jump out ahead in the NFC South when playing the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night. They couldn't make it happen.
Despite a Lavonte David interception with less than two minutes to go, the Bucs ended up losing that game in overtime 36-30 in a game where Kirk Cousins threw for over 500 yards. All hope is not lost for Tampa Bay — it's only Week 5, after all — but a loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 would have Tampa Bay in a bit of a hole in the NFC South while the Atlanta Falcons could advance to 3-0 in the division against the Carolina Panthers next week.
Team
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
Stk
Atlanta Falcons
3
2
0
.600
111
115
2-2
1-0
W2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
2
0
.600
127
114
2-1
1-1
L1
New Orleans Saints
2
3
0
.400
140
96
1-1
1-2
L3
Carolina Panthers
1
4
0
.200
83
165
0-2
1-2
L2
The Saints, meanwhile, played the defending Super Bowl Champion-Kansas City Chiefs, and they ended up losing that game 26-13 at Arrowhead. New Orleans had a hot start to the year at 2-0 but have lost every game since then, and they'll have to contend with the Bucs in New Orleans in Week 6.
The Carolina Panthers dropped their game to the Chicago Bears in a 36-10 drubbing, so it looks like their win against the Raiders may not have been an accurate measure of how they play. They'll get the Falcons next week in Week 6, and Bucs fans will want them to win that game — however improbable.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Falcons
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' Crushing 36-30 Overtime Loss To the Falcons
• Davante Adams Lists Bucs' NFC South Rival as Top Trade Destination
• Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins Donate to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Ahead of Matchup