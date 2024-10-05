Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Injury Update After Falcons Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a bit of an injury scare with their start quarterback on Thursday, but it looks like they've avoided serious concern.
The Bucs will probably be beating themselves up about fumbling away a win and a chance to take the lead in the NFC South on Thursday, but things could have been worse. On one play later in the game, quarterback Baker Mayfield was brought down in the backfield and he got rolled up on with his ankle trapped on the play:
Mayfield returned to the game, so there was no immediate concern, but any long-term effects would have been bad news for the Buccaneers. Thankfully, that isn't the case, though, as the NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Mayfield is all good after the scare.
The Buccaneers will need to take this time to rest and heal up, and they'll have time to do that on a 10-day rest against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints will also play on Monday, so they'll be on a slightly short week when they face off against the Bucs in New Orleans for Week 6.
Mayfield has played stellar football so far in 2024, putting up 13 total TDs and just two interceptions in his first five games.
