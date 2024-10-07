Bucs Pass Rusher Heads to Injured Reserve

Bucs Gameday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints.

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Buccaneers are headed to the Big Easy early, and when they do, they'll be bringing along a (somewhat) old face in the wide receiver room. FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported on Monday that WR Tanner Knue is back with the Bucs, signing back to the practice squad. Additionally, a Bucs pass rusher is headed to injured reserve — Markees Watts will go to IR, and wideout Cody Thompson is also headed to practice squad injured reserve.

Watts will miss at least the next four games, making him unavailable as a special teams player for the Buccaneers. Watts has played exactly 50% of Tampa Bay's special teams stats, so the Bucs will have to find a way to replace him on that front.

Tampa Bay's wide receiver depth has taken a big hit as of recent, and this latest development makes it even dicier. Thompson's injury, likely suffered against the Atlanta Falcons, is an understandable catalyst to bring back Knue — Tampa Bay wideouts Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer were both hurt last week, so veteran WR Sterling Shepard has stepped up in their place.

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

