Bucs Pass Rusher Heads to Injured Reserve
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster ahead of a crucial divisional game against the New Orleans Saints.
The Buccaneers are headed to the Big Easy early, and when they do, they'll be bringing along a (somewhat) old face in the wide receiver room. FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported on Monday that WR Tanner Knue is back with the Bucs, signing back to the practice squad. Additionally, a Bucs pass rusher is headed to injured reserve — Markees Watts will go to IR, and wideout Cody Thompson is also headed to practice squad injured reserve.
Watts will miss at least the next four games, making him unavailable as a special teams player for the Buccaneers. Watts has played exactly 50% of Tampa Bay's special teams stats, so the Bucs will have to find a way to replace him on that front.
Tampa Bay's wide receiver depth has taken a big hit as of recent, and this latest development makes it even dicier. Thompson's injury, likely suffered against the Atlanta Falcons, is an understandable catalyst to bring back Knue — Tampa Bay wideouts Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer were both hurt last week, so veteran WR Sterling Shepard has stepped up in their place.
